SPD warns man suspected in Denver murder may be in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department warned Tuesday a man suspected in a homicide in the Denver area may be in Spokane.

Deven Tomasso, 32, is wanted for first degree murder in connection with a homicide at 24 S. Hazel Court in Denver on January 4.

The victim was identified Friday as Joshua Jost, 44. His cause of death was from sharp force injuries, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said.

Tomasso is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information or who has seen him is asked to call 911. SPD said you should not approach Tomasso.

