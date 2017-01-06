SPD updates crime map to give you better chance to stay safe

Spokane PD crime map tracker

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new and improved tool from the Spokane Police Department could help you stay one step ahead of crooks. SPD recently upgraded its crime mapping website all to help you keep track of crime trends in your neighborhood.

SPD said it is a truly helpful tool. A quick look at the map shows two garage break-ins have happened in the neighborhood since Sunday. It is that type of information that SPD hopes the public will use to stay safe.

Over the years we have met more crime victims than we can count. All are different people with the same frustrating story.

To keep you from having a similar story, SPD turned to the web for help. This week, the department unveiled a website that will allow you to track crime in real time.

SPD has had crime mapping before, but nothing quite like this. By going to www.communitycrimemap.com you can track specific crimes in specific neighborhoods in a specific date range.

SPD said the crime map is updated almost hourly and would allow you keep tabs on everything from car thefts to assaults.

