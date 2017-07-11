SPD Tweet-Along takes followers on patrol

SPOKANE, Wash.— While most people were winding down Monday night, one Spokane Police Officer and his K9 partner were getting ready to patrol the streets, and take people on a unique ride along.
Officer Todd Belitz and K9 Zeus gave people an inside look at their night, by live tweeting their shift.
The stream of updates sent by the duo was called a Tweet-Along.
Let the virtual ride-along begin! #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/8pzelgbFVx— SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017
The two began the night by fueling up with both gas and snacks for the night.
Fueling up x 2. #sourbritesloths #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/MdZTRt6I62— SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017
Officer Belitz and Zeus responded to a number of calls throughout the night. The calls ranged from suspicious persons to searching for carjacking suspects.
K9 Zeus just cleared a yard and basement looking for a carjacking suspect. Suspect not present at location. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/Xj90J6fTRE— SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017
When the duo wasn’t responding to calls or making arrests, Zeus got time to chase his toys.
Quick break between calls for K9 Zeus to chase his toy. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/HUALbCeSeZ— SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017
For more tweets from the team, you can search the hashtag #tweetalong.
Let the virtual ride-along begin! #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/8pzelgbFVx— SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs