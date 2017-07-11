SPD Tweet-Along takes followers on patrol

Officer Todd Belitz and K9 Zeus take us on a Tweet Along!

SPOKANE, Wash.— While most people were winding down Monday night, one Spokane Police Officer and his K9 partner were getting ready to patrol the streets, and take people on a unique ride along.

Officer Todd Belitz and K9 Zeus gave people an inside look at their night, by live tweeting their shift.

The stream of updates sent by the duo was called a Tweet-Along.

The two began the night by fueling up with both gas and snacks for the night.

Officer Belitz and Zeus responded to a number of calls throughout the night. The calls ranged from suspicious persons to searching for carjacking suspects.

K9 Zeus just cleared a yard and basement looking for a carjacking suspect. Suspect not present at location. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/Xj90J6fTRE — SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017

When the duo wasn’t responding to calls or making arrests, Zeus got time to chase his toys.

Quick break between calls for K9 Zeus to chase his toy. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/HUALbCeSeZ — SPDK9 (@SpokanePDK9) July 11, 2017

For more tweets from the team, you can search the hashtag #tweetalong.

