SPD: Spokane's 'sit-and-lie' law has reduced crime Downtown

Spokane sit and lie

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been three years since lawmakers passed an ordinance making it illegal to sit or lie on Downtown Spokane sidewalks during business hours. Spokane Police said Tuesday the ordinance has been a huge success in reducing crime Downtown.

It was a controversial law when it passed, with some people saying it unfairly targeted the homeless. Serial offenders faced a $5,000 fine under the program – something SPD said is indeed making the streets safer.

Their evidence? The fact that loitering citations are some of the lowest they have been in years. A look at the stats shows that in 2014, police issued 49 citations under sit and lie. In 2016 though, it was down to 18.

SPD said the law helps them prevent disorderly conduct cases. For Curt Kinghorn, the owner of Runners Soul in Downtown, he said he has noticed the change.

“The kids were loud, obnoxious, unruly, and they really sent people out,” Kinghorn said, “You know the thing that I’ve said before, is that they do that, because that’s the only control they have over anything in their life.”

As for the argument that the law does target the homeless, police are quick to point they give folks many chances before actually citing them.

The law requires police to notify someone they are in violation of the law before citing them. It also bands police from citing homeless people when homeless shelters are full.

In addition, police said all the people who do get cited on the streets are referred to social services for help.

