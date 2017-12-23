SPD searching for U.S. Bank robbery suspect

KREM
Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Staff , KREM 9:17 PM. PST December 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery at U.S. Bank on North Nevada Street inside Albertson's.

Police said the man implied he had a weapon, then took off with an undisclosed amount of money around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

He was wearing a dark blue Seattle Seahawks sweater and a multicolored stocking hat.

If you have information, you are asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

