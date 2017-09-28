SPD searching for suspect vehicle in downtown hit and run crash

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the suspect vehicle in a hit and run collision that seriously injured one man in downtown Spokane Thursday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Spokane Police officers responded to the crash at West 4th Avenue and South Maple Street. According to police, just prior to the crash, multiple people called in reporting two disorderly men in the road.

Officers said they discovered the victim had already been transported to the hospital for his injuries once they arrived on scene. SPD said all of the witnesses had already left the area and attempts to reach them so far have been unsuccessful.

The victim suffered a fracture and head injury as a result of the collision. Due to the seriousness of his head injury, he has not yet been able to give police a statement.

Anyone with information on the crash or what happened prior is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

