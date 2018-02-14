SPD searches for shooting suspect in North Spokane

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in North Spokane Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., four police cars were set up near Frederick and Lincoln.

Officials said K9s were being used to track the suspect and roadblocks are in place.



.@SpokanePD looking for shooting suspect near Frederick and Lincoln. Roadblocks in place pic.twitter.com/vIAZz9oN3X — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) February 15, 2018

© 2018 KREM-TV