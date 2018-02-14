KREM
SPD searches for shooting suspect in North Spokane

Staff , KREM 8:39 PM. PST February 14, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in North Spokane Wednesday night. 

Around 8:30 p.m., four police cars were set up near Frederick and Lincoln.

Officials said K9s were being used to track the suspect and roadblocks are in place. 
 

