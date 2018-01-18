SPD searches for missing woman who walked away from Indian Trail home

Natalie Collier (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are looking for a missing and vulnerable woman.

Officials said Natalie Collier was last seen in the Indian Trail neighborhood. They said she walked away from her home Thursday morning.

Collier is 22-years-old but police say she functions at a younger age.

Authorities said due to the age Collier functions at, the weather and some other medical issues, they are concerned about her wellbeing.

Collier is a white female, 5’7 tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Officials said she has a bus pass, so she may have left the Indian Trail area.

If you have seen Collier or know where she is you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.



