SPD requests help of public to identify woman

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police ask for help identifying a victim with a picture of a ring.
On Monday, March 20th, 2017 an unidentified female jumped into the Spokane River. The victim’s body was recovered a distance away.
Spokane police are asking for the public’s help identifying the female.
The police know the victim is a white female, 50 to 60-years-old, 5 feet tall, with short brown hair.
Spokane Police said she does not have any tattoos and was wearing dentures along with a ring on her right finger.
Can you help @SpokanePD identify a woman who jumped into the Spokane River on Monday? See details in picture & press release below. pic.twitter.com/qFrqZbDyiq— Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) March 24, 2017
Spokane Police are asking if anyone has any information on the identity of the female to contact crime check at (509)-456-2233.
The reference report number is #2017-20049972.
