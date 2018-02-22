SPD releases body cam video of fatal shooting at Shadle Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department released body camera video Thursday from a deadly officer involved shooting that happened last October.

Officers located a carjacking suspect outside the Shadle Wal-Mart and moved in to make an arrest.

Officials said the suspect, Chad Cochell, 34, refused to follow orders and had a pistol pointed at his head. Police said they had to use deadly force to eliminate the threat in such a public location. A woman was in the suspect's vehicle as well. She cooperated with officers and was not hurt.

Spokane police said the three officers involved in the shooting, Sergeant Brian Eckersley, Officer Darrell Quarles and Officer Ryan Smith, have been cleared of any criminal charges.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing for some viewers. It has been altered by the Spokane Police Department so viewers do not see graphic images.

