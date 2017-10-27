SPD officers bring new meaning to the nickname 'the fuzz'

Photo: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. –A few officers from the Spokane Police department will look a little bit different this November.

The officers will be taking part in the popular trend “No Shave November” or “Movember” for a good cause.

No Shave November is an annual event that raises awareness for cancer.

The officers modeling this meaningful makeover will also be sporting yellow ribbons on their uniforms.

While these officers might not be breaking any laws, having facial hair is against the department’s uniform and appearance guidelines. In order to keep their beards and mustaches they had to make a $50 minimum donation.

The money raised will be donated to the Community Cancer Fund to help fight cancer in the Inland Northwest.

