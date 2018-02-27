SPD officer who accused former sergeant of sexual assault takes stand at rape trial

Gordon Ennis (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who accused a former Spokane Police sergeant of sexual assault testified Tuesday during the second day of the trial.

Gordon Ennis is charged with second degree rape for what happened at a house party in October 2015. The accuser is a fellow Spokane Police Officer who had recently joined the department.

From the stand, she had to recount the number of drinks she had that night, who she talked to and when, if she remembered playing a game at the party, what happened in the hot tub and what she was wearing.

The woman said she knew Ennis as a firearms instructor and a supervisor she occasionally dealt with at work. She said the party was the first time she interacted with him socially but that she looked up to him as a mentor and a teacher. The accuser admits that a lot of the evening is hard to remember because of how much she had to drink and it is something she said she regrets now.

She said she remembers getting sick and later remembers waking up in bed to Ennis sexually assaulting her. On the stand she said, "I woke up shocked." Spokane County Prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald asked her why and she said, “because I trusted him.”

She said she was unconscious and did not give consent. Prosecutors also questioned her about why she did not report it right away and why she did not go to the hospital immediately for a rape kit. She said she was sick most of the next day and struggled with who she could trust to report it to. She also worried about any possible implications this could have on her job as an officer. Defense attorney Rob Cossey then questioned the victim and again asked how much she had to drink and what she remembers from the night.

The victim said her memories of the evening are spotty given how much she had to drink. She was also asked how this has changed her work life. She said it has been bad because she feels like she cannot trust people.

She said, "People I thought I could trust my life with, I can't even trust my emotions with."

Court will break Wednesday and will continue again on Thursday.

