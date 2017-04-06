SPD officer poked by syringe during search

Robert Crawshaw (Photo, Spokane Police Department)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Police Office was poked with a hypodermic syringe while executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was searching a home on S. Perry Street in Spokane for firearms. One of the men inside the home, Robert Crawshaw, had multiple warrants for his arrest.

As an officer searched Crawshaw, he was injured by an uncapped hypodermic syringe that was in Crawshaw’s pocket.

Another officer found a small plastic bag of meth in Crawshaw’s pocket.

He was transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked on his warrants and a new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

