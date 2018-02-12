SPD officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative leave

Detective Kirk Kimberly (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Police officer will be placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night, according to Spokane Police.

Officials said Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper for speeding on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. near Monroe Street and Grace Avenue. Kimberly was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. SPD leaders said he was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Authorities said Kimberly will be placed on administrative leave and SPD will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation.

He is set to appear in court at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Kimberly has been with the department in September 1992.



