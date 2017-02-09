SPD names new K9 after veteran handler

SPD K9 King (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department has named their newest police K9.

They named the dog King for two very special reasons. King was purchased through a generous donation by a supporter who contacted K9 Support NW with the wish to purchase a dog for the Spokane K9 unit. This came at a time when they were looking for two new dogs to replace aging K9s Cruz and Leonidas. The decision was made that the gift would be used for K9 Cruz’s replacement for Officer Jake Jensen.

Officer Jensen asked the donor if she had any names that were meaningful to her. She told them about a black German Shephard she once knew named King.

Department leaders decided it was a good name for another reason, too. Major Kevin King was a SPD K9 handler for 18 years from 1991-2008. They said Major King was a huge part of the K9 unit’s history and is a big reason why they are known as the premier K9 unit nationally. Major King also taught Officer Jensen’s patrol dog school back in 2008.

SPD K9 Unit leaders said King is now in K9 training.

