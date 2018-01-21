SPD: Man shot in Hillyard during drug deal

Spokane Police said one man was shooting in the Hillyard area Sunday night. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was shot in the area of East Longfellow Avenue and North Florida Street late Sunday night, Spokane Police said.

SPD officers responded to the area after receiving multiple reports of gunfire, followed by a report of a person shot. Officers found evidence indicating the shooting took place there.

The victim was located by police near East Francis Avenue and Market Street after a group of people transported him there by car.



Multiple individuals were detained, including the suspected shooter. Police said initial information obtained by investigators indicated the incident was caused by a narcotics transaction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police said there is no one outstanding and the incident does not appear to be random. There is no continued threat to the public.



