SPD: Major Crimes investigating after body found in dumpster on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department confirmed Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near the South Hill Goodwill on Friday.

Officials said they could not release much information, other than that it is an ongoing investigation.

SPD said the medical examiner would release the identity of the body.

This is a developing story, and will likely be updated as more information becomes available.

