SPD looks for person of interest in North Central HS trespassing case

Staff , KREM 3:28 PM. PST February 08, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are trying to identify a person of interest in a trespassing case. 

Spokane Public School officials said the person trespassed on North Central High School property. School leaders said the suspect took bolt cutters to lockers and stole items from the lockers. 

If you can identify this person of provide a location of the vehicle you are asked to call 509-354-SAFE and reference report #2018-20021136. 


 

