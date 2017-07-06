SPD looks for help identifying assault suspect

The Spokane Police Deparment logo and patch that dons the side of all uniformed officers.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police need help identifying a man who was involved in an assault in the parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton on Saturday.

Officials said the man assaulted a woman and then fled before officers arrived.

Police said the suspect is a white male, in his mid-20s, 5’10” tall, average build, short blonde hair with tattoos on his neck and both arms. They said he may be wearing a white t-shirt with some sort of art or words on it and blue jeans. He may also have scratches on his face from the woman fighting back.

Officials said the man is known to have visited the Walmart on more than one occasion and may live in the area.

If you saw anything that day or have any information about who the man might be you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference report #2017-20126326.

© 2017 KREM-TV