SPD locates MS man accused of exchanging sexual images with minor

Kevin W. Kiowski (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police took a man into custody who was wanted for soliciting and exchanging sexual images with a minor on Friday morning.

Officials said Kevin W. Kiowski, 24, met a 15-year-old online while living in Mississippi. Police said he sold his vehicle and traveled to Spokane in order to further the relationship. Kiowski has also used the last name Jankiowski.

Prosecutors issued a felony warrant for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

