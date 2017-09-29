SPD locates car that may have been involved in hit and run

The Spokane Police Deparment logo and patch that dons the side of all uniformed officers.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department received an anonymous tip about a car that may have been involved in a hit and run crash Thursday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Spokane Police officers responded to the crash at West 4th Avenue and South Maple Street. According to police, just prior to the crash, multiple people called in reporting two disorderly men in the road. Officers said they discovered the victim had already been transported to the hospital for his injuries once they arrived on scene. SPD said all of the witnesses had already left the area and attempts to reach them so far have been unsuccessful. The victim suffered a fracture and head injury as a result of the collision.

Officials said they have located the car and a person who was identified as the driver. Police seized the car as evidence.

Authorities said the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation and is being interviewed by detectives. No arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the driver will not be released until a determination if criminal charges result.



