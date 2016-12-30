SPD investigating two dead women found in home

The scene on S. Thor after the bodies of two women were discovered.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Police Department is investigating after the bodies of two women were found in an east central home.

Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of two adults being found inside the house on the 500 block of S. Thor.

Spokane Fire Department responded to the welfare call, found the deceased and called officers to the scene. Major Crimes detectives were then called in to help the investigation.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the manner of death was unknown. Detectives do not believe it was a random incident and are still investigating.

No word yet on the identity of the victims or how they died, though police at the scene said there were no obvious signs of trauma.



Skeeter Caldwell has lived next door to the two victims for more than 30 years. He told KREM 2 he looks out for the two, and noticed the papers beginning to pile up on the porch.

"I hadn't seen my neighbors for three or four days," Caldwell said. "I noticed that the papers were piling up on the front porch. So I was concerned about that."

Caldwell said he had not seen anyone come or go from the home for about a week, and then when he knocked on the door, no one answered and he called 911.

"I thought maybe if they needed medical help, I should get somebody that could help them," he said.

"It's just hard to lose friends, you know?" Caldwell said. "Just one more person I can't talk to again."

Note: Because law enforcement has not confirmed the identities of the victims, KREM 2 is not releasing their names at this point.

