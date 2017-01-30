SPD investigating GOP office vandalism as hate crime

Spokane GOP office vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane Police Department is now investigating an act of vandalism at the Spokane County Republican Party office as a hate crime.

Someone used a marker to write “Refugees Welcome” and “Nazi scum” on the front windows of the office building, according to party chairman Stephanie Cates.

The office building is located on East Second Avenue, and the Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress campaign shares the office.

Hate crimes are investigated by Major Crimes Detectives. SPD officials said Monday it falls into the category of malicious harassment because of what was written.

In a statement over the weekend, Cates made a similar argument.

“Acts of vandalism motivated by race or religion are classified by the police as ‘malicious harassment’ and commonly known as ‘hate crimes,’” she wrote. “This incident brings up the issue of whether such attacks motivated by political affiliation should be included in that classification.”

