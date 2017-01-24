SPD investigates suspicious package, discovers painting instead

Police investigated a 'suspicious package' that ended up being a painted canvas. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police responded to the area of 5th and Bernard Tuesday morning for reports of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed the package was actually a painted canvas. The canvas was placed on a mailbox and was x-rayed by a bomb squad.

This is the suspicious package that caused concern. It was placed on a mailbox. Bomb squad x-rayed it and found nothing. pic.twitter.com/tLLE4czCoS — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 24, 2017

Authorities confirmed there is no threat due to the package.

