SPD investigates suspicious package, discovers painting instead

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 10:47 AM. PST January 24, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police responded to the area of 5th and Bernard Tuesday morning for reports of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed the package was actually a painted canvas. The canvas was placed on a mailbox and was x-rayed by a bomb squad.

 

 

Authorities confirmed there is no threat due to the package. 

