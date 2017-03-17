SPD investigate drive-by shooting near Gonzaga baseball complex

Patrol car. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating a drive-by shooting near the Gonzaga University baseball field.

An alert from the university said around 1:50 p.m. on Friday a rusty whitish pick-up truck was driving recklessly on East Springfield Avenue and North Cincinnati Street. School officials said the truck stopped on North Cincinnati Street near the Patterson Baseball Complex and discharged what is believed to be a firearm.

No one was injured and the truck fled, according to university officials.

