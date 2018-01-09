UPDATE 4:30 PM -

Spokane Police officers took a male suspect into custody after a standoff in North Spokane on Tuesday night.

Roads were closed near Empire and Lidgerwood as police used a robot to communicate with the subject then eventually tear gas on the home.

A man came out of the back of the home and was placed into handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol car around 4:30 p.m.

SPD said they got a tip a wanted suspect was at the home earlier in the day, and had reason to believe he was armed because he had been armed in the past.

The suspect is in custody. I'm waiting for more information from police. — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 10, 2018

The man arrested was not related to the search for a murder suspect out of the Denver area that police said may be in the Spokane area.

Original -

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are on the scene near Empire and Lidgerwood for a standoff situation.

Officials said a wanted subject is inside a home and refuses to give up. Traffic may be affected in the area.

This is a developing story and will likely be updated as more information becomes available.

