SPD identifies officer accused of shooting, killing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane Police identified the officer who shot and killed a suspect on Sunday morning.

SPD said Cpl. Ryan Jamieson shot suspect Dexter Martin Dumarce on Jan. 15 after the suspect was armed with a knife and trying to escape.

Earlier this week, officials said police officers stopped Dumarce in the area of 9th Ave. and Adams St. Sunday morning just before 12:30 am. Shortly after stopping him, the officer notified responding backup officers that Dumarce had pulled a knife on him and was fleeing on foot.

The foot chase ended at 5th Ave. and Walnut St. Multiple officers were able to deploy Tasers, but they were ineffective. One officer, Jamieson, fired and struck Dumarce. Medical aid was rendered immediately by officers on scene, including an EMT certified SWAT officer. Dumarce was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were seriously injured during this incident.

SPD said Jamieson has had nearly nine years of experience with SPD. He is also a defensive tactics instructor.

