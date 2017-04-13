SPD identifies man accused of flashing kids back in 2016

The truck, according to SPD officials, has black rims, grey plastic roll bar, writing on the rear quarter panel, and a chrome front bumper. SPD is asking the public to look for those specific details when calling tips in. (Photo: Spokane Police Department, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police have identified a man who is accused of exposing himself to children.

According to police, the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged Jay Cooke, 41, with eight counts of indecent exposure against a child under 14 years of age and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Spokane Police said they worked tirelessly to identify the suspect. They said they did numerous interviews, canvassed neighborhoods, went door to door with pictures of the suspect’s car and asked the public for help.

Back in February 2016, police received multiple reports of a suspect in a black Chevy Avalanche exposing himself to children in several areas of town. Officials said the truck was described as an earlier model Avalanche with black rims, a grey plastic roll bar, writing on the rear quarter panel and a chrome front bumper.

A summons has been issued for Cooke to appear in court.

© 2017 KREM-TV