SPD cultural audit stresses hiring more officers

The Spokane Police Deparment logo and patch that dons the side of all uniformed officers.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department needs more staff and that is the upshot of a culture audit of the Spokane Police Department.

Gonzaga University's Doctoral Leadership program conducted the study. They found the value of work ethic suffers when the department is so understaffed, officers aren't able to follow through on a task.

"Add police officers, and add civilian workers because records get backed up because they don't have the person power to be able to get to the records when people request documents and need them in a hurry. But then officers also need documents out in the field as well and it's hard to do both with a short staff," Doctor JoAnn Barbour said.

Mayor David Condon and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl are working together to find the best way to address staffing needs.

© 2017 KREM-TV