SPD boards up nuisance home in East Spokane

(Photo: Spokane Police Department)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department boarded up a home officials said was a chronic drug nuisance house in the area of 4000 E. Hartson.

SPD reported the house generated several complaints from neighbors throughout the year, around 50 in total, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.

“Complaints include drug activity, litter & rubbish, noise, prostitution, burglaries, vehicle prowling, trafficking in stolen property, stolen vehicles, reckless driving and harassment,” SPD wrote in a release. “The property owner failed to respond to a chronic nuisance notice, a final warning letter, and all other attempts to amicably resolve the situation.”

City officials said in a release the negative activity in and around the home was having a “devastating impact on the community.”

“Hartson was having a devastating impact on the community. Neighbors stopped going for walks, stopped working on their yards, kept constant surveillance, wouldn’t allow their children to play outside, and one neighbor even tried to move but couldn’t because of the continuous drug and criminal activity at the location,” SPD said in a release.” This community made a decision to stand up together and were able to take their neighborhood back. “

SPD encourages residents having a problem with a property in their neighborhood to contact their neighborhood conditions officer for more information on the abatement process.



