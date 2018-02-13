SPD: 2 adults, child injured in crash; child not restrained

Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash at the intersection of Hamilton and Montgomery Monday night. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Three people, including a child, were sent to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash that closed the intersection of North Hamilton Street and East Montgomery Avenue for several hours Monday night.

Spokane Police responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Officers said it appears a black passenger car, carrying an adult man and small child, was traveling northbound on Hamilton Street. SPD said a gray passenger car, driven by an adult female, attempted to cross Montgomery Avenue and was hit on the driver’s side by the black car.

Police said preliminary information indicated the young child was not in any kind of child restraint, though he, due to his age and size, was required to be.

Serious Crash Closes Hamilton at Montgomery https://t.co/cy5e7OME42 pic.twitter.com/4GiJwzpHwT — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) February 13, 2018

Major Crimes Collision experts were called to the scene due to the severity of the crash. Upon completion of the investigation, investigators will determine what citations and/or charges the driver(s) will face.

Police want to remind the public that child restraints are required for children until they are eight years old or 4’9”. More information about child passenger safety can be found here. SafeKids Spokane also offers appointments to have car seats checked.



