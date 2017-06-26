South Hill pizza place offers 'random acts of pizza'

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local pizza restaurant is doing what they call Random Acts of Pizza Monday.

General Manager of the Mackenzie River on 57th Avenue, Kaci Pratt, goes around to local businesses on the South Hill once a month bearing pizza. She said the goal is to brighten people’s day.

She said she has stopped at fire stations, local schools and libraries. Pratt said if you know a business that is deserving of the pizzas feel free to let them know.

