South Hill murder suspect has mental illness but still had concealed carry permit

Anne Carpenter appears in court on Jan. 22, 2018.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman accused in a deadly South Hill shooting in December has a documented mental illness but somehow had a valid concealed carry permit.

Court documents said Anne Carpenter was diagnosed with schizophrenia in Hawaii several years ago but when police arrested her she had a concealed carry permit.

Carpenter is charged with murder and attempted murder. Police could not tell KREM 2 if the gun used in the shooting was obtained legally because it is part of the ongoing investigation. Court documents said, "Carpenter did have a valid concealed carry permit."

“Here in Spokane we will do state background checks, we'll check state records, we'll check the local records here in Spokane County and we'll also check with the federal databases and we'll use DSHS to verify a number of the other things that are specific to Washington state law,” Spokane Police Officer Ben Green said.

Mental health checks are included in that process. In the case of Carpenter, a family member told police Anne was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the Queens Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii shortly before she moved to Spokane in 2013. Family also said she was treated and put on antipsychotic medication and at one point was put into a mental health treatment facility in Hawaii.



Despite her history of mental illness, she was able to get a concealed carry permit. KREM 2 asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich why someone's mental health history does not always come up on a background check.

"If you're flagged and diagnosed with a mental health issue, we need to make sure that everybody's doing their part to make sure that we are protecting the citizens from somebody that shouldn't own a firearm," Knezovich explained.

Getting treated and diagnosed with a mental illness is not an automatic loss of gun rights.

"It's a very difficult task and process to remove somebody's gun rights, a judge actually has to get involved in that," he said.

You do not need a concealed carry to buy a gun. If you have one, it does change the buying process a little. A federal background check is still run but if that comes back clear you do not have to wait 10 days to take it home.

"We submit everything through the City of Spokane. The City of Spokane handles records for the county and once they have our state application to transfer, they submit that to the Department of Social and Health Services," Sharp Shooting owner Robin Ball said.

The background check is only as good as what is reported and entered into the FBI database. If someone's mental health history is never entered into the system, it will not show up.

"The frustration is if people didn't do their jobs correctly throughout the process, that person will never be entered into the system for the checks and balances to actually happen," Knezovich said.

Knezovich said guns are obtained illegally all the time and you cannot prevent a shooting just because someone could not legally purchase one. He said this is why mental health is the biggest issue.

"This is not about the firearm, this is about a mental health system that is broken, needs to be fixed, and it's about the way we're raising our kids. You can't feed kids a steady diet of violence and expect them not to be violent," Knezovich said.

