Some rivers in the Inland Northwest are more prone to ice jams

Ice Jam (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ice jams are caused when floating ice catches on some sort of obstruction in a river and begins to accumulate. That can mean flooding upstream, and then possibly flash flooding downstream once that ice jam breaks.

This certainly isn't the first time ice jams caused problems in the Inland Northwest. They’ve been issues before on the St. Joe and Palouse Rivers and Latah Creek. But why don't we hear of ice jams on the Spokane, Pend Oreille, or the Columbia rivers?

Rivers like the Spokane and the Columbia are much wider. With larger areas of water, it's harder for them to freeze. On the flip side, rivers like the St. Joe and the Palouse are not as deep and are not as difficult to freeze. The rate at which the water flows and bends in the river can play a part.

According to the Weather Service, more bends in the river means more potential opportunities for the ice to catch on an obstruction and build up. Those bends could also represent areas where the water could pool or not flow as freely and potentially freeze. The result could very well be ice jams. As we've seen over the years, the consequences are serious.



