Snow may have caused carport collapse at Spokane Valley apartment

Carport Collapse

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The heavy snowfall over the weekend may have been the cause of some problems for residents at a Spokane Valley apartment complex Sunday, when a carport collapsed and trapped numerous cars that were parked underneath it.

One of the carports at Edgewater Village in Spokane Valley had pinned several cars underneath it when it collapsed Sunday evening. A thick blanket of snow is on top of the roof and may have caused the roof to collapse.

(© 2017 KREM)