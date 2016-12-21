Snow, ice cause problems for Spokane man who uses wheelchair

SPOKANE, Wash. – A viewer contacted KREM 2 News after he has had trouble getting from his home to the bus stop.

Tom Mann uses a wheelchair and he has been having trouble when he gets to TJ Meenach Drive and Cochran Street.

“Most people are unaware of the problem that we have and I understand that, but I'd like them to remember that we do have to get through also. The city's saying to us right now, during the snowy months you can't go anyplace,” said Mann.

Mann said he takes the bus three to four times a week but getting to the bus stop has not been easy. He said sometimes riding in the street is his only option because portions of the sidewalk are covered in snow. His biggest challenge though has been getting up onto a traffic island.

“There's an island there and the sidewalk across the island is about four inches deep in slush, I get stuck at it every time I go down there,” Mann explained.

Thankfully for Mann, people have been around to help him each time he gets stuck. On the traffic island is a sign that says Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, so 2 on Your Side reached out to the City to let them know about the problem.

“For this particular traffic island, the parks department has come out and taken a look at it and it's been de-iced, looks like it's been actually cleared a few times, but it is icy, so they've put some de-icer down to thaw that out and then we'll keep an eye on that situation and make sure it gets taken care of,” said City Spokesperson Brian Coddington.

City officials said they plan to fix this problem but there are other snow covered sidewalks across the City. If the sidewalk is in front of a home or business, it is the property owner's responsibility to make sure the sidewalk is clear. If you notice a problem spot, the city says you can call 509-755-CITY to report it. From there, the city sends out code enforcement to talk to the property owner. If they still refuse to clear the sidewalk, the city can issue a citation but that has yet to happen.

