Small percentage of Spokane County 911 texts are actual emergencies

SPOKANE, Wash. – Using a cell phone to text 911 is still very new technology to the Spokane area. In fact, less than a fraction of a percent of all 911 communication comes from texting.

In a digital, high tech age, where people text instead of talk, texting 911 seemed to make perfect sense with one big condition: call if you can, text only if cannot.

This condition should be followed, but 2 On Your Side learned it is not being followed.

The stats speak for themselves. Last year, Spokane County 911 received 630 texts for so-called emergencies. Of the 630 texts received, only six percent of the texts to 911 were valid.

“We have to then call them back to verify that it wasn’t an emergency, so that right there is time,” said Amy McCormick, Operations Manager for Spokane County 911.

McCormick said nearly a quarter of the 911 texts were not made my people trying to be funny, but rather because they did it accidentally.

“I struggle with how a person can accidentally text, but we’ve heard a lot of things about how people can accidentally dial,” said McCormick.

McCormick said a bogus text is equally as disruptive as a bogus call because precious time is wasted as a legitimate emergency may be happening.

“It really has a trickledown effect on the impact on 911 call receivers to police dispatchers to officers in the field,” McCormick said.

To prevent future misuse, Spokane county 911 could eventually run an ad campaign targeting texters. The message is simple: call if you can and text only if you cannot. This is not to say every text to 911 was bogus. This past year, texting has helped authorities in such cases as domestic violence and assault.

