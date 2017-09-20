SIRR team investigating after Spokane Police officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday.

Early Monday morning, Spokane Police Department officers spotted a vehicle driven by Antonio Davis, 25, who was wanted out of Reno, Nevada as a suspect in a homicide. SPD officers were looking for Davis after receiving a notification that the suspect may be frequenting the Spokane area.

According to a release from SIRR, the SPD notification said that Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

The officer-involved shooting occurred after SPD initiated a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle Davis was driving crashed just west of Monroe on Sinto. Just after the crash, officers reported shots were fired.

Davis was treated and released from the hospital. He was subsequently booked into Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Another fugitive from Reno was also booked into Spokane County Jail Tuesday. Jake Torlone, 29, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle who fled on foot during Monday’s incident.

According to a press release from SIRR, detectives searched the vehicle Davis was driving and found a handgun and ammunition located inside. The detectives also found another handgun outside of a residence near the scene of the shooting. The release states the items have been submitted for forensic analysis.

SIRR detectives are asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

