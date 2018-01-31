Shriners Spokane says goodbye to special volunteer

Photo: Shriners Hospital for Children- Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.—A very special volunteer from the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane passed away.

The Shriners Hospital posted the news about their therapy dog, JB to their Facebook page Wednesday.

The post said JB will always hold a special place in many people’s hearts.

JB thought he was a human and would sit and smile in a chair at patients and their families, according to the post.

JB and his human, Heidi had a series of trick like high-fives, shake and dance in a circle and bow.

JB would get love from some of his favorites when he would always make a stop at the nurses’ station.

JB and Heidi started volunteering at the hospital in August 2013, reports said.



© 2018 KREM-TV