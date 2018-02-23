Shooting for the stars: Local teen heads to leadership camp at Space and Rocket Center

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Central Valley High School student is on her way to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for her second year in the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy.

This marks Sara Lynn's second year in the academy and this year she will act as an ambassador to other students.

Lynn said her passion for space developed within the last few years and the opportunities she has been presented with have allowed that passion to blossom.

"To be able to go into space, would just be an amazing experience," Lynn said, "to be able to look onto Earth and make it look so small. I mean that's just incredible."

Her drive and passion come at a good time. NASA's top brass said they need more women in the space science field and Lynn is up for that challenge. For the next week she will continue to fine-tune her science skills by building and testing model rockets, learning to code and simulating NASA training missions.

"Nowadays women are so much more interested in math and sciences and becoming an engineer. Because really it's just whatever people want to be, they are now. I think that space camp just really includes everybody, different types of people, which is great," Lynn explained.

She said she looks up to people like Ann McClain, a Spokane native who is leaving for space later this year. McClain is a Gonzaga prep alumnus and will depart for the International Space Station in November.

The Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy is a week-long program for high school students. It was developed with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, encouraging students to pursue STEM careers, or careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. At the young age of 18, she is already experienced things like zero-gravity and rocket launch simulators, but her sights are set on goals much bigger than just simulations.

"I think I've always tried to do stuff that's out of the ordinary," said Lynn. The goals may be out of the ordinary for now, but maybe one day, out of this world.

