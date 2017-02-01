Shadle Park HS student finds mold in apple juice

Moldy apple juice found at Shadle Park High School (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Shadle Park High School student said she found what looks like mold at the bottom of her apple juice.

The student said, "I found mold in my apple juice that I got from breakfast. I wouldn't normally share this around here. This isn't the first time this has happened to me nor am I the only person this has happened to."

She said she reported it to school staff but wanted to make sure more would be done to prevent it from happening again.

"We just take any complaint very seriously, our student safety and our product safety is number one," said Spokane Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services Doug Wordell.

Wordell said this complaint is the first time he has heard about a problem with juice at the school. He said the Spokane School District goes through about 250 cases of apple juice a week.

"This was an isolated incident and we always look are there multiple issues and we'll track and respond and go, but it looks like this was that one time piece and we don't know yet, but we think it might be the manufacturing process,” Wordell explained.

After the student notified the vice principal, Wordell said the juice in question was taken to kitchen staff who then notified the manufacturer.

"We have notified the manufacture and the vendor and we've followed up directly to make sure we don't want to see any other issues with product quality or anything that's not supposed to be in the food," said Wordell.

Unfortunately, the juice was thrown out so they cannot test it to see if it really was mold at the bottom of the juice. Staff are working with the manufacturer though to make sure there aren't any other problems.

"I shared it with our manufacturer in an email last night, I got an email response last night from our distributor, and I got three calls this morning. We're a big customer they know we serve kids they're doing everything they can to keep it safe, so we have a great reputation and they take everything we share seriously," Wordell explained.

Spokane Public Schools leaders said they take several steps to ensure food safety for students. Staff are required to do daily checks of the food. Twice a year or more the schools have a quality review process and inventory is rotated through on a first in first out basis. They also said if a student finds a problem or just does not like the food they can switch it out for something else no questions asked.

