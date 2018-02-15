SPOKANE, Wash. – Months after the Spokane Fire Department had to decommission their air tanks due to a foul smell they believed was contaminants, lab results show no toxic metals were found in the air tested.

Both the fire department and the Spokane Firefighters Union hired independent agencies to test the self-contacted breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottles. Veritox Inc. and TRI Air Testing determined no toxic metals were found in any of the SCBA bottles.

Initially, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that the air compressor was not serviced in a timely manner and was exposed to oil and other contaminants.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Fire Dept. being investigated over odor in breathing apparatuses

Other fire departments from Eastern Washington and North Idaho lent SFD about 70 SCBA packs while the Spokane ones were tested.

The Spokane City Council also approved an emergency resolution to allow the Spokane City Fire Department to buy two new breathing air compressors.

“It’s the most important piece of safety equipment we have,” Randy Marler, the president of the Spokane Firefighters Union said about their SCBA bottles. “It allows us to do our jobs and go protect the public.”



© 2018 KREM-TV