SFD and SPD investigate cause of fatal residential fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department are investigating the cause of a fatal residential fire that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, the SFD responded to a residential structure fire in the 1900 block of W. Fairview Ave. One of the occupants of the home indicated there was another person unaccounted for.

During the interior search, firefighters were successful in locating the remaining occupant within minutes. Medical efforts to revive the patient on scene were unsuccessful. The other occupant of the home was treated and transported to a local hospital for further medical care. The patient’s status is unknown.

First arriving crews indicated heavy fire involvement from the single-story family residence. Firefighters made and aggressive fire attack coupled with an interior search and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes of their arrival. Damage was limited to the building of origin with no other damage reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the SFD Special Investigations Units and SPD. The SFD Special Investigations Units request any information about the fire be forwarded to them at (509)-625-7000.

