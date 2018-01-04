Sex offender arrested for molesting girls at sleepovers, more victims possible

Dean Zumwalt, 38 (Photo: KREM)

EDWALL, Wash. – A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday for sexual abusing at least two girls.

Spokane County Sheriff’s officials said they arrested Dean “DJ” Zumwalt, 38, for first-degree rape of a child, indecent liberties, first-degree child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor. Zumwalt is already a level one registered sex offender stemming from a third-degree rape conviction in 2010.

Detectives said they identified two girls who may have been abused by Zumwalt and believe it is possible there are more victims.

In mid-December, authorities said a Spokane County deputy began investigating a report of a 7-year-old girl being abused by Zumwalt, who was a family friend. During the investigation, officials said detectives learned of an 8-year-old girl who said Zumwalt sexually abused her as well.

Detectives said both victims said they were sexually abused while they attended sleepovers at Zumwalt’s home on South Carstens Road over the past several months. During these times, officials said there were additional young girls who attended the sleepovers. The girls have been identified but have not been interviewed by detectives. They are also attempting to identify two more potential victims known only as “Bree” and “Shaylin.”

Investigators said they also learned Zumwalt is suspected of a similar criminal act in Pend Oreille County and possibly in Lincoln County as well.

Officials said Zumwalt appears to use the story of inviting girls to attend sleepovers with other young victims he sometimes refers to as his nieces as a ruse to lower the guard of unsuspecting parents.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who feels their child may have been victimized by Zumwalt in Spokane County or can provide information regarding the investigation, to contact Detective Kevin Richey at 509-477-3296.

If you are in a surrounding county and believe your child has been victimized by Zumwalt, detectives urge you to contact local law enforcement to report the information.

