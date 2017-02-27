Several Spokane public schools in modified lockdown

SPOKANE, Wash. – Bemiss and Regal Elementary, Shaw Middle School, On Track Academy and Newtech Skill Center went into a modified lockdown at 12:40 p.m. Monday.

According to Spokane Public Schools, the schools were locked down due to a police investigation of an assault in the neighborhood.

SPS confirmed a student was arrested after assaulting another student off campus.

The student who allegedly committed the assault was arrested when they returned to campus.

KREM 2 is headed to the area and is working to confirm details. This story will be updated.

(© 2017 KREM)