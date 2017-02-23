Settlement reached in sex discrimination lawsuit in Spokane

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Justice Department will pay $225,000 to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a former prosecutor who alleged women were not treated equally in the U.S. Attorney's office in Spokane.



Wednesday's settlement ends a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Katherine J. Bolton, who previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Spokane.



Mike Ormsby, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, says he cannot comment on any aspect of the case.



The Spokesman-Review says Bolton worked for Ormsby. She resigned in October 2015 following a controversy in which both Bolton and her co-workers blamed each other for a hostile work environment.



Bolton argued that she was paid less than her male colleague and that her authority had been undermined by other men in the office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.