Sen. Baumgartner to host town hall meeting in Spokane

Sen. Michael Baumgartner (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Senator Michael Baumgartner (R) will host a town hall meeting in Spokane on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture at noon. Baumgartner will be available to answer questions about the legislative session and provide updates on measures going before the legislature.

Baumgartner said he looks forward to hearing from the public.

“We have a lot of serious issues to address and it’s important to me that I have an opportunity to meet with my constituents and hear their concerns,” he said.

Baumgartner is the senator for the 6th Legislative District and a chair of the Senate Commerce, Labor and Sports Committee.

