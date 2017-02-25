Sen. Baumgartner hosts lively town hall in Spokane

Sen. Baumgartner host town hall (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Senator Michael Baumgartner hosted a town Saturday afternoon at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Much of the discussion focused around taxes. Many people asking about property taxes to education reform. Another hot topic was the possibility of adding a state income tax.

The crowd listened carefully to what the senator from the 6th district had to say. One woman talked to him about how she thought the requirements to be a teacher in the state were costly. Another woman questioned the senator about what he was going to do to stick his neck out for the people of Spokane.

Baumgartner even extended the town hall by 30 minutes so more people could talk to him about the issues that matter most to them.

