Secret Santa donates gift cards to SPD for families in need

Spokane Police Officer Traci Ponto gives out gift cards to families in need. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local man, who asked to remain anonymous, made a big donation Thursday to the Spokane Police Department, but it didn’t include equipment.

He donated four $125 Wal-Mart gift cards, so officers could buy gifts for families in need this holiday season.

Officer Traci Ponto is the neighborhood resource officer for the West Central and North Central neighborhoods. Most of her job involves shutting down problem houses, but on Thursday she got to do something else.

“This is what it's about, I mean as a neighborhood officer you know you're wanting to get rid of your nuisance houses and your problems and your drugs,” Officer Ponto said, “But the community outreach part of it is absolutely the icing on the cake.”

Thanks to the donation, Officer Ponto went to several homes Thursday handing out the gift cards to four families who were in desperate need of a little help this holiday season.

Wendy Adams Johnson received one of the gift cards.

“You have no idea, last night my husband and I were talking trying to figure out how we were going to get the Santa Claus presents to my kids,” said Johnson.

It was clear these gift cards came at a much needed time.

“It's amazing, like we've been struggling and trying to make ends meet and this is perfect,” Jennifer Gaul, another recipient said.

The interaction had almost as big of an impact on Officer Ponto herself.

“Three days before Christmas I mean there is nothing to say,” she said.

Although there were no words for Officer Ponto, these families can't thank SPD and the secret Santa who made this possible enough.

“Thank you to the Spokane Police Department and whoever donated. This is amazing, thank you so much,” Gaul said.



