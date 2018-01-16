Second suspect arrested in murder of former Spokane Empire player

Carl Sims (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A second suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a former Spokane Empire player.

Payton Bradford, 26, is charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and obstructing. He is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Ricky Tanner, 25, was also arrested in connection to the murder back in October. He is facing second-degree murder charges.

Officials said Carl Sims was shot and killed outside of Monterey Café in Downtown Spokane.

Documents show Sims was with a friend who got into a confrontation inside Lucky's Bar. Sims was shoved by someone he did not know so hard, he lost his balance. Police identified that person as Ricky Tanner.

Documents show the confrontation continued outside of the bar. Sims' girlfriend told police Tanner approached them and said he had a gun.

The two started walking away, while a group of people argued on the corner of East Sprague Street and Washington Avenue. Witnesses said one person in the group yelled, "You brought a knife to a gun fight."

New court documents said detectives reviewed surveillance video from Lucky’s Bar, P.M. Jacoys and an apartment complex on S. Adams.

After Tanner was arrested, court documents said detectives showed him pictures from Lucky’s and identified himself and associates of his. Court documents said he identified the man seen pushing Sims and arguing with him outside the bar as “PJ,” later identified as Bradford.

Court documents said Bradford can be seen with a silver pistol protruding from his waistband just before he pushed Sims. Documents said the video also showed Tanner pulling out a firearm with his left hand and firing one shot.

